Journal Article

Citation

Applegate BK, Bolin RM, Ouellette HM. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(4): 1001-1019.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-022-09518-w

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVEs

To assess variation in public support for involving violent juvenile offenders in the adult criminal justice system based on the mechanism of that involvement--waiver or blended sentencing--and whether the sentence is described as emphasizing punishment or rehabilitation.
Methods

Participants read a vignette describing a violent, repeat juvenile offender and were told he would normally receive a sentence in the juvenile system that emphasized punishment and accountability. Each participant was subsequently randomly assigned to receive information about one of seven alternative sentencing schemes that varied the venue and emphasis. The dependent variable measured willingness to pay additional taxes for the alternative.
Results

Willingness to pay varied significantly across conditions. Respondents were willing to pay relatively more for a juvenile sentence that emphasized rehabilitation than for any provision for waiver or a blended sentence. These results held even after controlling for the perceived appropriateness of the sentence length.
Conclusions

People are willing to involve violent juvenile offenders in the adult criminal justice system, but they prefer juvenile justice sentences and an emphasis on rehabilitation.

Keywords: Juvenile Justice


Language: en

Keywords

Blended sentencing; Juvenile justice; Public opinion; Punishment; Rehabilitation; Transfer; Waiver

