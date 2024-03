Abstract

OBJECTIVES



To experimentally examine public perceptions of police canine units.

Methods



As part of the between-subjects paradigm, participants were randomly assigned to view and rate an image of a police officer either with a police dog (i.e., as a police canine unit) or alone on eight dimensions: aggression, approachability, fairness, friendliness, intimidation, professionalism, respectfulness, and trustworthiness.

Results



The analyses reveal that the officer was perceived more negatively when presented with a police dog than when presented alone.

Conclusions



Police dogs play a multifaceted role in policing, including in crime control and public relations. In addition to their many functions, police canine units can also elicit many perceptual effects.

