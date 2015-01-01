SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maxwell CD, Almanza KR, Pickering CEZ. J. Exp. Criminol. 2023; 19(4): 1067-1083.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11292-022-09521-1

To test if the Community Complex Care Response Team (C3RT), a coordinated community response model, impacts the likelihood of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation among at-risk community-dwelling older adults.

One hundred forty-six participants were randomly assigned to receive either the C3RT intervention (n = 74) or the standard practice (n = 72). Cox regression analyses were used to test whether the intervention delayed incidents of EANF victimization measured by when adult protective services opened an investigation, when the police recorded a victimization, and when a hospital admission took place.

Assignment to the C3RT intervention program did not significantly delay incidents of EANF victimization indicator.

This C3RT approach did not produce the desired outcomes, though the project demonstrates that it is ethical and feasible to implement an RCT to test an intervention with vulnerable populations.


Case management; Community health services; Elder abuse prevention and control; Law enforcement

