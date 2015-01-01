Abstract

OBJECTIVEs



To test if the Community Complex Care Response Team (C3RT), a coordinated community response model, impacts the likelihood of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation among at-risk community-dwelling older adults.



Methods



One hundred forty-six participants were randomly assigned to receive either the C3RT intervention (n = 74) or the standard practice (n = 72). Cox regression analyses were used to test whether the intervention delayed incidents of EANF victimization measured by when adult protective services opened an investigation, when the police recorded a victimization, and when a hospital admission took place.



Results



Assignment to the C3RT intervention program did not significantly delay incidents of EANF victimization indicator.



Conclusions



This C3RT approach did not produce the desired outcomes, though the project demonstrates that it is ethical and feasible to implement an RCT to test an intervention with vulnerable populations.

