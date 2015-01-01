|
Li J, Tang H, Li X, Dou H, Li R. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2024; 33(1): WF23044.
Abstract
Background Extreme wildfires pose a serious threat to forest vegetation and human life because they spread more rapidly and are more intense than conventional wildfires. Detecting extreme wildfires is challenging due to their visual similarities to traditional fires, and existing models primarily detect the presence or absence of fires without focusing on distinguishing extreme wildfires and providing warnings.Aims To test a system for real time detection of four extreme wildfires.
Language: en