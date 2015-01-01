|
Citation
Plucinski MP, Tartaglia E, Huston C, Stephenson AG, Dunstall S, McCarthy NF, Deutsch S. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2024; 33(1): WF23073.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Background Wildfires are thought to become more prevalent during periods of extended dry weather. This issue is examined using two dryness metrics commonly applied in Australian fire management agencies.Aims This paper investigated links between wildfire incidence and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) and McArthur's Drought Factor (DF) across the state of Victoria, Australia.
