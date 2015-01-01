|
Citation
|
Sheng J, Li X, Wang X, Wang Y, Li S, Li D, Sun S, Zhao L. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2024; 33(3).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background When firefighters evacuate from wildfires, escape routes are crucial safety measures, providing pre-defined pathways to a safety zone. Their key evaluation criterion is the time it takes for firefighters to travel along the planned escape routes.Aims While shorter travel times can help firefighters reach safety zones faster, this may expose them to the threat of wildfires. Therefore, the safety of the routes must be considered.
Language: en