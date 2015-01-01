Abstract

In response to a changing landscape for firearm licensing, New York State adopted training requirements for handgun ownership and sensitive place laws. Prior to obtaining a handgun license, training requirements ensure that applicants will be able to safely use a firearm. Upon obtaining a firearm license, sensitive place laws limit where a licensed individual may or may not bring their firearm, as a preventative measure. A violation of a sensitive place law could not only bring revocation of one's license to carry a firearm, but also felony charges. Although well-intentioned by New York State, unintended consequences attach. This Note explores in depth the ways through which training requirements and sensitive place laws will have detrimental impacts on racial minority individuals, along with those in low-income communities. After exploring the dangers that training requirements and sensitive place laws pose, this Note suggests modifications to the laws. These modifications entail decriminalizing the act of bringing a firearm into a sensitive place and lowering the costs for completing the training requirements, utilizing government subsidization and remote lectures to make training more accessible financially.



https://brooklynworks.brooklaw.edu/jlp/vol32/iss1/3/

