Abstract

In recent years, at least 236,000 people die from drowning every year in the world, but the corresponding water rescue equipment is backward. In response to the above problems, this paper fully investigates the UCD (User-Centered Design) theory, applies the UCD theory to the product design framework of a water rescue system. And from theoretical assumptions to actual research and development, from the bracelet early warning to the rescue robot launching, it is committed to promoting the emergency product system design for water rescue. When the bracelet detects that the body temperature, heart rate and humidity are in an abnormal situation, the airbag of the "Life Capsule" bracelet inflates to carry out preliminary self-rescue, while the bracelet sends relevant positioning information to the "Black Box", which interacts with the bracelet and the "Black Box" through the interaction with the "Black Box". The "black box" interacts with the bracelet to obtain GPS data combined with inertial navigation algorithms to get the user's position estimate, and then sends the user's position to the early warning center, which receives the user's position and then sends out the surface rescue robot for rescue. This paper mainly focuses on the design of the bracelet of this system and its communication interaction with other parts.

