Osa-Subtil I, Astray AA, Mateo Fernandez PV, de Dios-Duarte MJ. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1353809.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
Introduction: Men who assault their partners present deficits in the social skills necessary for adequate interpersonal interaction. Not all of them have the same difficulties, thus they do not constitute a homogeneous group. Various studies have proposed different typologies of abusers based on their sociodemographic characteristics, criminal history, intensity and extent of violent or psychopathological traits. The majority of these investigations have been conducted in community samples, prompting the question of their validity in samples of men convicted of gender violence. The aim of this study was to establish a typology of men convicted in Spain for a gender violences crimes.
