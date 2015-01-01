Abstract

Unintentional injuries significantly contribute to mortality and morbidity among children under five, with higher prevalence in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Deprived communities in these regions face increased injury risks, yet there is limited research on child safety tailored to their unique challenges. To address this gap, we conducted focus group discussions in rural Uganda, involving parents, village health workers, community leaders, teachers, and maids. The objective was to understand community perceptions around child safety and determine what culturally and age-appropriate solutions may work to prevent child injuries. Analysis of discussions from ten focus groups revealed five main themes: injury causes, child development and behavior, adult behavior, environmental factors, and potential safety kit components. Common injuries included falls, burns, drowning, and poisoning, often linked to environmental hazards such as unsafe bunk beds and wet floors. Financial constraints and limited space emerged as cross-cutting issues. Participants suggested educational resources, first aid knowledge, and practical devices like solar lamps as potential solutions. The study presents invaluable insights into child safety in rural Ugandan homes, emphasizing the role of community awareness and engagement in designing effective, accessible interventions. It underscores the importance of context-specific strategies to prevent childhood injuries in similar resource-constrained environments.

Language: en