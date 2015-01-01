Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of the study was to describe trauma injuries associated with rope bullfights in the Azores, Portugal, regarding the cause of the incident, trauma mechanism, most affected anatomical areas, and injury severity.



METHODS: Two-year cross-sectional study in the local hospital with prospective data collection. Patients who were consecutively admitted to the local hospital's emergency department with trauma injuries from the bull's direct impact or from falls either during the bull's escape or when handling the rope, were included. Data on general demographics, lesion characteristics, treatments, need for hospitalization and mortality were collected.



RESULTS: Fifty-six incidents and 80 trauma injuries were identified. The main cause of trauma was the bull's direct impact (37; 66.07%) and the mechanism of injury was blunt trauma in all patients (100%; 56). Head and neck injuries (27; 33.75%) were the most common. The median Injury Severity Score at the emergency department admission was 4. Major trauma was noted in five patients (8.92%). Ten patients (17.85%) needed hospitalization with a median hospital stay of seven days. Three of the 10 hospitalized patients (30%) were previously admitted to the intensive care unit. Surgery was performed in six patients (10.71%).



CONCLUSION: The main cause of trauma was the bull's direct impact, and the mechanism of injury was blunt trauma. The most affected anatomical areas were the head and neck. These findings are a wake-up call to the impact of these events regarding the economic costs they entail, the costs for the health of the local population, the safety measures currently implemented and the availability of the necessary means to treat these patients.



===



Introdução: O objetivo deste estudo foi caracterizar as lesões traumáticas tauromáquicas ocorridas nas touradas à corda nos Açores no que diz respeito à causa do incidente, mecanismo de trauma, área anatómica mais afetada e gravidade das lesões.

Métodos: Estudo unicêntrico, transversal, com a colheita prospetiva de dados realizada durante dois anos. Foram incluídos os doentes que consecutivamente recorreram ao serviço de urgência do hospital local por lesões traumáticas ocorridas por trauma direto com o animal ou quedas aquando da fuga ou manuseio da corda. Foram colhidos dados demográficos gerais, características da lesão, tratamentos efetuados, necessidade de internamento hospitalar e mortalidade. Foi realizada uma análise estatística descritiva com recurso ao software estatístico SPSS.

Resultados: Registaram-se 56 admissões hospitalares e 80 lesões traumáticas. A principal causa de traumatismo foi o trauma direto com o animal (37; 66,07%) e o mecanismo de lesão foi o trauma fechado (56; 100%). As áreas anatómicas mais afetadas foram a cabeça e pescoço (27; 33,75%). A mediana de Injury Severity Score foi de 4 à admissão hospitalar. Cinco doentes (8,92%) apresentaram trauma major. Dez doentes (17,85%) necessitaram de internamento hospitalar com uma mediana de dias de internamento de sete (IIQ 4,5 dias). Três (30%) dos doentes internados necessitaram de internamento em unidade de cuidados intensivos. Seis doentes (10,71%) foram submetidos a cirurgia.

Conclusão: A principal causa de traumatismo foi o trauma direto com o animal e o mecanismo de lesão foi o trauma fechado. As áreas anatómicas mais afetadas foram a cabeça e pescoço. Estes dados constituem um alerta para o impacto destes eventos no que diz respeito aos custos económicos que acarretam, aos custos para a saúde da população local, às medidas de segurança atualmente implementadas e à disponibilidade dos meios necessários para tratar estes doentes.

Language: pt