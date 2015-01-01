Abstract

Orthopedic injuries, especially fractures of long bones as well as multiple fractures and comminuted fractures, are very common after destructive disasters (e.g., earthquakes, wars, and hurricanes). Another frequent problem is traumatic rhabdomyolysis, which may result in crush syndrome, the second most frequent cause of death after direct traumatic impact following earthquakes. To improve outcomes, interventions should be initiated even before extrication of the victims, which include maintenance of airway patency and spine stabilization, stopping traumatic bleeding by any means, and initiating fluid resuscitation. On-site amputations have been extensively debated to liberate the victims if the release of trapped limbs is impossible. Early after the rescue, a primary survey and triage are performed, a fluid resuscitation policy is planned, complications are treated, the wounds are decontaminated, and the victim is transported to specialized hospitals. A triage and primary survey are also performed at admission to the hospitals, which are followed by a secondary survey, physical, laboratory, and imaging examinations. Washing and cleaning of the soft-tissue injuries and debridement in open, necrotic wounds are vital. Applications of fasciotomies and amputations are controversial since they are associated with both benefits and serious complications; therefore, clear indications should be defined. Crush syndrome has been described as the presence of systemic manifestations following traumatic rhabdomyolysis, the most important component of which is acute kidney injury that may contribute to fatal hyperkalemia. The overall mortality rate is around 20% in crushed patients, which underlines the importance of prevention. Treatment includes maintaining of fluid electrolyte and acid-base balance, application of dialysis, and also prevention and treatment of complications. The principles and practices in disaster medicine may differ from those applied in routine practice; therefore, organizing repeated training courses may be helpful to provide the most effective healthcare and to save as many lives as possible after mass disasters.

