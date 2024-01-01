SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tzeng WC, Tzeng NS, Chang PC, Chien WC, Feng HP, Lin CH. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 48: 36-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apnu.2024.01.007

PMID

38453280

Abstract

This cross-sectional study investigates the self-reported emotional distress of medical, nursing, dental, pharmacy, and public health students and identifies gender-related differences through an online survey. The data of 364 students were analyzed using Pearson correlation coefficients and multiple logistic regression. Emotional distress was more prevalent among female respondents (11.7 %) than male (3.8 %) respondents. The stigma, isolation, and depression experienced by female respondents influenced their emotional distress, whereas only the depression of male respondents influenced their emotional distress. Our findings suggest that mental health professionals should consider gender-specific factors when developing interventions for the study population to minimize emotional distress.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Emotional distress; Emotions; Social isolation; Social stigma; Students; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print