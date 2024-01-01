Abstract

This cross-sectional study investigates the self-reported emotional distress of medical, nursing, dental, pharmacy, and public health students and identifies gender-related differences through an online survey. The data of 364 students were analyzed using Pearson correlation coefficients and multiple logistic regression. Emotional distress was more prevalent among female respondents (11.7 %) than male (3.8 %) respondents. The stigma, isolation, and depression experienced by female respondents influenced their emotional distress, whereas only the depression of male respondents influenced their emotional distress. Our findings suggest that mental health professionals should consider gender-specific factors when developing interventions for the study population to minimize emotional distress.

Language: en