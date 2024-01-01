Abstract

Prior studies have demonstrated that perceived stigma is robustly associated with risky and life-threatening behaviors, including non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), among men who have sex with men (MSM). However, studies regarding the relationship between perceived stigma and NSSI are limited. The present study aimed to investigate the network structure of perceived stigma and NSSI functions, along with bridge nodes, to elucidate how they co-exist. A sample of 2610 Chinese MSM (mean age = 23.99, age range: 18-68 years) was recruited from an online survey platform. All participants completed a web-based survey with measures of perceived stigma and NSSI functions.



RESULTS indicated that 'negative attitudes towards homosexuality' and 'disappointment in gay son' were identified as the most central nodes in the perceived stigma network, whereas 'seeking attention' and 'influencing others to change' ranked highest on centrality in the NSSI network. Two bridge connections were exhibited within the combined perceived stigma and NSSI network model: 'unwelcoming in public' and 'avoiding unpleasant tasks' from perceived stigma and NSSI communities, respectively. This is among the first studies investigating the co-occurrence between perceived stigma and NSSI from the network approach. Our findings provide an empirically-based perspective on the importance of family- and community-based interventions, with potential clinical implications for reducing NSSI among sexual and gender minority groups.

