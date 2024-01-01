|
Yuan GF, Liu C, Li X, Fung HW, Wong MYC, Lam SKK, An Y, Feng X. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 48: 43-50.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38453281
Prior studies have demonstrated that perceived stigma is robustly associated with risky and life-threatening behaviors, including non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), among men who have sex with men (MSM). However, studies regarding the relationship between perceived stigma and NSSI are limited. The present study aimed to investigate the network structure of perceived stigma and NSSI functions, along with bridge nodes, to elucidate how they co-exist. A sample of 2610 Chinese MSM (mean age = 23.99, age range: 18-68 years) was recruited from an online survey platform. All participants completed a web-based survey with measures of perceived stigma and NSSI functions.
Bridge nodes; MSM; Network analysis; NSSI; Perceived stigma