Citation
Littleton LL, Rehbein DM, Barber JJ, Muehlenkamp JJ. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38451139
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with recent nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) are at elevated risk for suicide but our understanding of the factors that impact the emergence of suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempts in this group is limited. The current study aimed to evaluate whether the processes identified by existing ideation-to-action theories of suicide apply within this subgroup.
Language: en
Keywords
Burdensomeness; impulsivity; NSSI; self-harm; social support; suicide