Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Individuals with recent nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) are at elevated risk for suicide but our understanding of the factors that impact the emergence of suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempts in this group is limited. The current study aimed to evaluate whether the processes identified by existing ideation-to-action theories of suicide apply within this subgroup.



METHOD: A sample of 362 university students (77.9% female, 88.5% White) who reported past year engagement in NSSI completed an anonymous online questionnaire assessing past year NSSI, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts as well as hopelessness, interpersonal, and acquired capability/volitional variables. Participants were divided into NSSI only (controls), NSSI + Ideation, and NSSI + Suicide Attempt groups.



RESULTS: A one-way ANOVA evaluated group differences on the theoretical factors. There were significant differences between NSSI controls and both the ideation and attempt groups, who did not differ from each other, on hopelessness and interpersonal factors. No significant differences were observed across groups for the volitional factors except for impulsivity, which differed between the NSSI controls and ideation group.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest suicide ideation-to-action theories may have applicability to understanding the presence of suicide ideation among those with NSSI but may lack specificity for understanding risk for suicide attempts.

