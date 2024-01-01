Abstract

Despite initiatives to eliminate restraint from acute psychiatric care, there remain times when violent episodes threaten the safety of patients and/or staff. The restraint chair may be used in these moments and provide an alternative to four-point restraint. The purpose of this study was to examine the patient experience of the restraint chair. Patients who had an episode of restraint in the restraint chair during their hospital stay were interviewed about the experience. Participants described the experience as "unpleasant," with the majority preferring the restraint chair to other methods of restraint they had experienced. Participants indicated they could "understand" why the restraint had occurred and felt staff were "helpful" and "create safety." Finally, participants stated the hospital experience was "positive." Although the goal remains to eliminate restraint, psychiatric settings may want to consider the restraint chair as an alternative to four-point restraint for situations requiring mechanical restraint. Nurses' presence and communication with patients during the restraint process is important to the patient experience. More research is needed to verify these results.

