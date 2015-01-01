|
Citation
|
Cho D, Shim EJ. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38451149
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Deficits in decision-making (DM) are a significant risk factor for suicidal behaviors. However, specific patterns of DM aspects have rarely been examined. This study examined the profiles of DM and their relationship with suicide ideation and attempts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cambridge gambling task; decision-making; psychache; risk decision-making; suicide attempts; suicide ideation