Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Deficits in decision-making (DM) are a significant risk factor for suicidal behaviors. However, specific patterns of DM aspects have rarely been examined. This study examined the profiles of DM and their relationship with suicide ideation and attempts.



METHODS: A total of 175 young adults participated in an online survey and the Cambridge Gambling Task between October and November 2021.



RESULTS: Based on the latent profile analysis with four aspects of DM-risk DM, risk adjustment, DM speed, and delay-discounting-as indicators, three profiles were identified: (1) no deficit class, (2) high risk DM class, and (3) slow DM speed class. Higher use of an avoidant and dependent DM styles was associated with a greater likelihood of being in the slow DM speed class. Younger age and psychache was associated with a greater likelihood of being in the high risk DM class. The rates of lifetime suicide ideation (i.e., wish for death, suicide intent, and suicide plan) and lifetime suicide attempt were higher in the high risk DM class than in the no deficit class. The rate of lifetime wish for death was higher in the slow DM speed class than in the no deficit class.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide prevention may benefit from addressing DM, which is characterized by high risk and slow speed.

Language: en