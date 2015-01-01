SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silva LB, Campos DS, Araújo MVR, Reis RS. Cien. Saude Colet. 2024; 29(3): e07622023.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

DOI

10.1590/1413-81232024293.07622023

PMID

38451650

Abstract

This study scrutinizes structural racism's influence on the training and work of Black professionals in primary health care (PHC) in Rio de Janeiro, particularly focusing on the experiences of Black female physicians. Employing a qualitative approach via a Focus Group, conducted in November 2022, we adopted symbolic interactionism to interpret racism-related experiences. Our findings encompass two primary dimensions: the manifestation of structural and institutional racism within the Unified Health System (SUS), and how racism permeates health work processes and consequences.

RESULTS highlight enduring impacts, spanning education to PHC roles, hindering healthcare process recalibration. Participants identify institutional and structural racism, from managerial neglect to territorial violence and physician scarcity, constraining comprehensive care. It is crucial to unveil and grasp racism's structural essence within healthcare, aligned with the vision of health as a fundamental right.


Language: en

Keywords

*Physicians; *Systemic Racism; Brazil; Female; Humans; Primary Health Care; Upper Extremity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print