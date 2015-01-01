Abstract

This ecological, time-trend study examined rates of homicide against women residing in Brazil, by state and race/colour, from 2016 to 2020, by performing. Multiple analysis by regression model on longitudinal data. During the study period, 20,405 homicides of women were recorded in Brazil. Standardised homicides rates were higher among black women (6.1/100,000) than among white women (3.4/100,000). From 2016 to 2020, rates decreased 25.2%, from 4.7 deaths per 100,000 women in 2016 to 3.5 in 2020, with a statistically significant downward trend among both black and white women. Statistically significant inverse relationships were found between female homicide rates and HDI, illiteracy rate and proportion of ill-defined causes. The average homicide rate decreased in 2019 and 2020, as compared with 2016. Despite the decreasing time trend in homicide rates for both black and white women, they differed substantially by race, with worse outcomes for black women.

Language: en