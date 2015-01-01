|
Hino S, Iijima Y, Mochizuki S, Nakayama N, Yamada M, Horie N, Kaneko T. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(3): e8611.
38449892
KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Foreign bodies penetrating from the oral cavity can damage surrounding tissues. This case is considered an extremely rare and fortunate instance in which a maxillary denture appeared to weaken the external force and change the direction of the scissors, preventing damage to vital organs.
gardening scissors; maxillary denture; maxillofacial fracture; penetration injury; protection