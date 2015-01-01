CONTACT US: Contact info
Zhan Y, Li J, Zhu Y, Tao Q, Zhang S. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(3): e8589.
This was the first article reported a fatal case of chlorfenapyr poisoning in a child, and the typical symptoms before death include high fever, severe sweating, coma, and limb stiffness, and elevation of myocardial enzymes and myoglobin; neurological symptoms tend to appear earlier in children than in adults.
children; Chlorfenapyr; delayed death; poisoning