Zhan Y, Li J, Zhu Y, Tao Q, Zhang S. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(3): e8589.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.8589

38449897

PMC10914687

This was the first article reported a fatal case of chlorfenapyr poisoning in a child, and the typical symptoms before death include high fever, severe sweating, coma, and limb stiffness, and elevation of myocardial enzymes and myoglobin; neurological symptoms tend to appear earlier in children than in adults.


children; Chlorfenapyr; delayed death; poisoning

