|
Citation
|
Roelen C, Mulder-Spijkerboer HN, Gee ESI, Kolukirik P, Biesta-Peters EG, Royen H. Clin. Toxicol. (Phila) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38451472
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: We describe a rare food contamination of organically grown frozen green beans with Solanum nigrum, also called black night shade, which were widely available in supermarkets in the Netherlands. CASE SERIES: To our knowledge, only three adults and one child were referred to the emergency department for observation after eating the contaminated green beans. Only minor symptoms were seen during observation. The remainder of the frozen green beans were obtained from the patients and sent for analysis within one day. Within two and a half days after the first case, a public safety warning and recall were launched.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Food contamination; poison centre; product safety; public safety; recall; Solanum nigrum