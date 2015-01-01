Abstract

Driving fatigue is very likely to cause traffic accidents, seriously threatening the lives and properties of drivers. Therefore, accurate detection and effective mitigation of driving fatigue are crucial for ensuring the personal safety of drivers. This study proposes a method to relieve driving fatigue by properly reducing the temperature to stimulate the human sympathetic nerve. The method uses the intelligent cooling and blowing device on the car seat cushion to achieve cold stimulation of the sympathetic nerve of the driver by reducing the temperature of the driver's hip, back and neck, so as to increase the excitement of the sympathetic nerve, keep the driver alert and achieve the purpose of fighting driving fatigue. In view of the fact that the traditional fatigue detection method is easily affected by environmental factors and individual differences, this study uses the order recurrence plot (ORP) method to detect driving fatigue based on electroencephalogram (EEG) signals. The results show that ORP textures drawn by EEG signals of the two driving conditions (normal driving condition and sensory cold stimulation driving condition) are significantly different, and the quantization parameters determinism (DET) and average diagonal line length (DLL) values are significantly different. Cold stimulation of the subjects' hips, back and neck to alleviate driving fatigue was the best when the temperature was 21 °C. In addition, compared with the traditional methods of fatigue relief, the sensory cold stimulation method proposed in this study does not easily to produce tolerance and has no damage to the body.

