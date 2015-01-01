SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mariano M, Stanco G, Graps DI, Rossetti I, Bolognini N, Paulesu E, Zapparoli L. Conscious. Cogn. 2024; 120: e103672.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.concog.2024.103672

38452630

The sense of agency is the ability to recognize that we are the actors of our actions and their consequences. We explored whether and how spatial cues may modulate the agency experience by manipulating the ecological validity of the experimental setup (real-space or computer-based setup) and the distance of the action-outcome (near or far). We tested 58 healthy adults collecting explicit agency judgments and the perceived time interval between movements and outcomes (to quantify the intentional binding phenomenon, an implicit index of agency). Participants show greater implicit agency for voluntary actions when there is a temporal and spatial action-outcome contingency. Conversely, participants reported similar explicit agency for outcomes appearing in the near and far space. Notably, these effects were independent of the ecological validity of the setting. These results suggest that spatial proximity, realistic or illusory, is essential for feeling implicitly responsible for the consequences of our actions.


Language: en

Intentional binding; Judgment of agency; Motor awareness; Sense of agency; Space

