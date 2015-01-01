Abstract

This case study reviews a 48-year-old Hispanic male working in construction who presented with left upper medial thigh pain, redness, and swelling after exposure to hazardous chemicals during cement processing. Initially diagnosed with cellulitis and adjacent myositis, the patient met sepsis criteria and received empiric antibiotics. However, negative cultures and an evolving wound appearance shifted the diagnosis towards bullous diseases and chemical injury. Occupational history and physical exam findings pointed towards injury secondary to chemical exposure, common in cement workers with inadequate protective gear. Cement burns, often insidious, are underreported due to their slow progression, mainly affecting the lower extremities. These burns involve chemical, mechanical, and hypersensitivity mechanisms that can mimic infection on imaging. This case highlights the importance of recognizing and managing cement burns promptly, emphasizing protective measures, decontamination, and potential early intervention by burn specialists.

