Abstract

Background Self-inflicted injury accounts for approximately 312,000 emergency department visits annually. American Indians/Alaskan Natives (AIAN) have significantly higher rates of suicide. The National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) was analyzed for the incidence of self-inflicted trauma.



METHODS Data were obtained from the NTDB 2012-2017. Patients were selected using ICD codes for self-inflicted trauma. Categorical and continuous variables were tested for significance.



RESULTS AIAN patients accounted for 1,176 of the 78,668 patients. The AIAN patients were younger, had lower injury severity score (ISS) scores, were more female, utilized Medicaid more frequently, were more likely to present with a cut or piercing injury, and had higher rates of positive alcohol and drug tests. AIAN patients had shorter lengths of stay in the ICU and overall hospital stay.



CONCLUSION Despite a higher rate of suicide completion, the AIAN population had lower rates of presentation to the hospital and lower ISS scores. AIAN patients were younger, had higher rates of drug use, and utilized cutting/stabbing. This discrepancy could indicate a physical manifestation of a "call for help".

