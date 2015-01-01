|
Citation
|
Roche CS, Sang HI, Ahmeti M. Cureus 2024; 16(2): e53624.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38449970
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background Self-inflicted injury accounts for approximately 312,000 emergency department visits annually. American Indians/Alaskan Natives (AIAN) have significantly higher rates of suicide. The National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) was analyzed for the incidence of self-inflicted trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
american indian; ntdb; public health; self-inflicted; trauma