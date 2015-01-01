Abstract

Acute compartment syndrome of the thigh is an exceptionally uncommon condition that can have severe consequences if not promptly and effectively treated. A 19-year-old man presented to our emergency department with severe and progressive pain in his left thigh after sustaining a direct trauma during a football game 24 hours prior. Compartment pressure was assessed, confirming the diagnosis of compartment syndrome arising from a sizable intramuscular hematoma without detection of any other contributing factors. Fasciotomy incisions were closed using the shoelace technique with excellent functional results. This case highlights the importance of high suspicion and intra-compartmental pressure measurement to diagnose this condition accurately.



