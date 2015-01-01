SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Correia G, Mendes Santos P, Campos JP, Camelo Barbosa N, Carvalho L. Cureus 2024; 16(2): e53617.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.53617

38449983

PMC10916738

Acute compartment syndrome of the thigh is an exceptionally uncommon condition that can have severe consequences if not promptly and effectively treated. A 19-year-old man presented to our emergency department with severe and progressive pain in his left thigh after sustaining a direct trauma during a football game 24 hours prior. Compartment pressure was assessed, confirming the diagnosis of compartment syndrome arising from a sizable intramuscular hematoma without detection of any other contributing factors. Fasciotomy incisions were closed using the shoelace technique with excellent functional results. This case highlights the importance of high suspicion and intra-compartmental pressure measurement to diagnose this condition accurately.

Keywords: Soccer


Language: en

anterior thigh; blunt trauma; compartment syndrome; shoelace technique; sports trauma

