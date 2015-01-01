Abstract

In 2019, a child's death in Korea led to stricter penalties for school zone traffic violations. We assessed the impact using 2017-2022 Traffic Accident Analysis System data. Adjusted analyses revealed a decline in severe injuries in school zones (11 → 8 cases per month, P=0.017). Legislation correlated with reduced risk of all child traffic injuries (RR=0.987, 95% CI, 0.977-0.997, P=0.002), indicating efficacy in curbing accidents.

Language: en