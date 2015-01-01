|
Ku HJ, Kim JH, Choe YJ, Choe SA, Zonfrillo MR. Epidemiol. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Society of Epidemiology)
38453334
In 2019, a child's death in Korea led to stricter penalties for school zone traffic violations. We assessed the impact using 2017-2022 Traffic Accident Analysis System data. Adjusted analyses revealed a decline in severe injuries in school zones (11 → 8 cases per month, P=0.017). Legislation correlated with reduced risk of all child traffic injuries (RR=0.987, 95% CI, 0.977-0.997, P=0.002), indicating efficacy in curbing accidents.
Accident; Child; Injury; Pediatrics; Traffic