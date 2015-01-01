|
Citation
|
Jeremic JV, Mihaljevic JM, Radosavljevic ILJ, Jurisic MM, Suđecki BJ, Stojicic MT, Jovanović MD, Pavlović Z, Radenovic KG, Milic NV, Pavlovic V, Milic NM, Jovic MS. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1234584.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38450141
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Self-immolation is an uncommon way of attempting and committing a suicide, with a fatality rate of 80%. The risk factors in self-immolation victims vary depending on demographic characteristics, socio-economic and cultural factors as well as religious beliefs. Whether the COVID-19 pandemic was a potentially important stressor for self-immolation is still unknown, with insufficient studies examining this issue. Therefore, in this study, we aimed to examine the trend of self-immolation in a 13-year timeline, and the potential association of COVID-19 pandemic with the increase in the incidence and severity of self-immolation injuries in Serbia in 2021.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Mental Disorders; burns; COVID-19; Data Accuracy; Humans; joinpoint regression; mental health; Mental Health; Pandemics; self-immolation; suicide