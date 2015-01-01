Abstract

Music is a ubiquitous form of entertainment, engaging millions and providing emotional release for both musicians and listeners. Songs referencing suicide - a generally taboo subject - are common in U.S. culture, appearing in every genre of music from country to hip hop, punk rock to blues. Suicide songs prompt concern among the lay public (e.g., lawmakers, parents) and also researchers, whose work has documented statistically significant relationships between musical preference and suicidality. Still, suicide songs could also carry positive effects for listeners through behavioral modeling by illustrating alternatives to suicide. The outcomes are likely dependent, in part, on lyrical content. To understand lyrical content about suicide, the present study used thematic analysis to identify common threads in modern English-language songs referencing suicide. The lyrics of 674 songs were examined. The analysis identified 5 themes in which musicians illustrated: (1) support and empathy for people struggling with suicide, (2) personal experience with suicidal thoughts, (3) endorsement of suicide, (4) suicide as rebellion or revenge, and (5) self-medication. The study provides the foundation for future research on the relationship between song exposure and listener beliefs, attitudes, and behavior related to suicide.

Language: en