Abstract

Injury is a leading cause of health loss in Aotearoa me Te Waipounamu (New Zealand; NZ). The NZ Trauma Registry was established in 2015 to monitor outcomes in those experiencing severe injury and to identify ways of improving the quality of care for these patients. Few NZ studies have assessed outcomes in trauma patients using patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) despite increasing recognition that the impacts of injury are better understood through PROMs. Our aim was to estimate the prevalence of self-reported problems with health-related quality of life (HRQoL) outcomes six months post-injury, and identify factors associated with these, in a cohort of Māori (the Indigenous population of NZ) and non-Māori individuals who had experienced major trauma. HRQoL outcomes were measured according to the five dimensions of the EQ-5D-5L. This information, along with sociodemographic data, was collected via structured telephone interviews. Participants (n = 870), aged 16 years or more, were recruited following admission to a trauma hospital in one of three (of NZ's four) trauma regions. Multivariable models were developed using modified Poisson Regression to identify factors associated with outcomes for both Māori and non-Māori patients. The prevalence and severity of problems across each of the five EQ-5D-5L dimensions was similar for Māori and non-Māori except for Anxiety/Depression. The prevalence and severity of problems with Anxiety/Depression was greater for Māori. Factors associated with HRQoL problems at six-months were also largely similar for each cohort. Those commonly associated with outcomes were age, hospital length of stay, adequacy of household income, and participants' expectations regarding recovery from injury. Further research examining recovery expectations in trauma patients to determine which factors contribute to formulating recovery expectations, and the potential impact of recovery expectations on treatment and rehabilitation, would be of value. Should expectations, at least in part, influence HRQoL outcomes, then routinely collecting data on patients' recovery expectations, adequacy of household income and potential barriers to treatment and rehabilitation, could help inform post-hospital treatment plans, and identify those who may require additional support following discharge from hospital.

