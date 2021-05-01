|
Pearce HL, Spielman B, Weatherwax C, Pairis-Garcia M. J. Am. Vet. Med. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38452481
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To document and evaluate a novel partnership model of a safekeeping program for pets owned by domestic violence victims between May 1, 2021, and June 1, 2023. ANIMALS: 19 animals referred to the program.
Keywords
abuse; animal welfare; domestic violence; One Welfare; the link