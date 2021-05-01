SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pearce HL, Spielman B, Weatherwax C, Pairis-Garcia M. J. Am. Vet. Med. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Veterinary Medical Association)

10.2460/javma.23.12.0716

38452481

OBJECTIVE: To document and evaluate a novel partnership model of a safekeeping program for pets owned by domestic violence victims between May 1, 2021, and June 1, 2023. ANIMALS: 19 animals referred to the program.

METHODS: Procedures for identification, intake, medical and behavioral needs, and shelter of pets belonging to domestic violence victims were established and cases reviewed over the program's initial 2 years.

RESULTS: 13 dogs and 6 cats belonging to 13 owners were referred to the program. Seven dogs and 1 cat were placed into foster housing. Most pets were intact. One pet had medical concerns at intake (cardiac disease and seizures). Five pets were returned to their owners after an average stay of 5.3 weeks. Two pets were rehomed to new owners. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Veterinarians are likely to encounter pets affected by domestic violence and may be mandatory reporters in some states. This paper will aid veterinarians and community partners to understand the challenges and pet types they are likely to encounter and how best to assist.


abuse; animal welfare; domestic violence; One Welfare; the link

