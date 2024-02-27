SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yüksel A, Yilmaz EB, Dikmen SNT. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Healio)

10.3928/02793695-20240227-03

38451120

PURPOSE: To evaluate the possibility of suicide and related factors among individuals with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder (BD).

METHOD: Data were collected for 270 individuals registered in a community mental health center using the Suicide Probability Scale (SPS). Subsequently, t test and multiple linear regression analyses were conducted on independent samples.

RESULTS: There was no statistically significant difference found between mean SPS scores of participants with schizophrenia and BD. However, hostility subscale mean scores of participants with schizophrenia were higher than those of participants with BD, and the difference was statistically significant. Sex, family history of mental illness, need for help with medication, suicidal ideation in the past 10 days, and number of suicide attempts were important predictors of suicide probability.

CONCLUSION: Individuals with schizophrenia and BD and in remission should be evaluated periodically for the possibility of suicide. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].


