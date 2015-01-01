Abstract

A patient's suicide or suicide attempt is a challenging experience for psychiatrists. This study aimed to explore the common coping strategies and habits developed by psychiatrists/trainees following such incidents. A self-administered questionnaire was distributed among participants in Saudi Arabia. The study enrolled 178 participants, of whom 38.8% experienced a patient's suicide, 12.9% experienced a patient's severe suicide attempt, and 48.3% did not encounter any suicidal events. The most frequently utilized sources of support were colleagues (48.9%), team discussions (41.3%), and supervisors (29.3%). Only 21.4% received formal education in coping with a patient's suicide. Approximately 94.9% reported a lack of support systems within their institution. The study highlighted the coping strategies most commonly employed by psychiatrists/trainees and revealed that the majority of participants reported no changes in their daily habits. The findings underscore the need for a structured support system and formal educational resources to address the existing deficit. Mental health organizations must take action to ensure adequate resources for healthcare providers.

