Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although workplace violence is prevalent in the healthcare system, the relationship between workplace violence, job satisfaction, and burnout among healthcare workers (HCWs) in mobile cabin hospitals in China during the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet been investigated. This study analyzes the mediating effects of perceived stress and work environment in the relationship between workplace violence, job satisfaction, and burnout.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in December 2022 on 1,199 frontline HCWs working in mobile cabin hospitals in Chongqing, China, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple linear regression and mediation analysis were performed.



RESULTS: A positive correlation was observed between workplace violence and burnout (r = 0.420, P < 0.01) and perceived stress (r = 0.524, P < 0.01), and a negative correlation was observed with job satisfaction (r = -0.254, P < 0.01). The perceived stress was positively correlated with burnout (r = 0.528, P < 0.01) and negatively with job satisfaction (r = -0.397, P < 0.01). Job satisfaction was negatively correlated with burnout (r = -0.300, P < 0.01). Perceived stress plays a significant mediating role between workplace violence and job burnout and between workplace violence and job satisfaction. The work environment has a significant moderating effect between workplace violence and job burnout and between workplace violence and job satisfaction.



CONCLUSION: To reduce burnout among HCWs, hospital administrators should focus on reducing the incidence of workplace violence and perceived stress from work and on improving the work environment and job satisfaction.

Language: en