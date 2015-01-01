|
Hu Y, Zhang S, Zhai J, Wang D, Gan X, Wang F, Wang D, Yi H. Prev. Med. Rep. 2024; 40: e102667.
38450207
BACKGROUND: Although workplace violence is prevalent in the healthcare system, the relationship between workplace violence, job satisfaction, and burnout among healthcare workers (HCWs) in mobile cabin hospitals in China during the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet been investigated. This study analyzes the mediating effects of perceived stress and work environment in the relationship between workplace violence, job satisfaction, and burnout.
Burnout; Job satisfaction; Mediating role; Mobile cabin hospitals; Perceived stress; Work environment; Workplace violence