Lassri D, Zamir O. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
38451711
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is a significant risk factor for intimate relationship and marital quality. However, there has been limited research exploring the underlying mechanisms of this link, with most studies focusing on individuals, while not considering the dyadic context and reciprocal influences within intimate relationships. Intimate relationships entail mutual processes, where each partner's abusive experiences can affect the partner's marital quality. In this study, we aimed to examine whether self-compassion is an underlying factor in the dyadic associations between CM and one's own and one's partner's marital quality.
