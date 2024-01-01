Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Past research found that undergraduate psychopathology textbooks present child maltreatment (CM) and its consequences inadequately or inaccurately. Given the prevalence and psychological impact of CM, it is essential that mental health professionals receive adequate training in CM, including trauma-related dissociation. Updated research is needed to determine whether current psychopathology textbooks adequately present information about CM and its consequences.



METHOD: Ten undergraduate psychopathology textbooks were analyzed for the number of times CM was mentioned, number of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (5th ed., Text Revision; DSM-5-TR) diagnostic categories CM was associated with, number of citations used to support claims about CM and related psychopathology, and coverage of trauma-related dissociation.



RESULTS: Textbooks varied in their coverage of CM and dissociation. The average number of times CM-related keywords mentioned per book was 259.00 (SD = 110.42; range: 113-508). Childhood sexual abuse and sex trafficking received the most attention, followed by general references of child abuse or childhood trauma. The average number of citations provided with mentions of CM or related psychopathology for each textbook was 123.2 (SD = 77.44; range: 44-316). CM was stated to be associated with many DSM-5-TR diagnostic categories, including but not limited to trauma, dissociative, anxiety, mood, somatic, and personality disorders. The textbooks' coverage of dissociation was found to be largely inadequate, with most textbooks emphasizing popular media, the fantasy model of dissociation, and myths about dissociation.



CONCLUSIONS: Undergraduate psychopathology textbooks need to improve their scholarly coverage of CM and its mental health consequences. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en