|
Citation
|
Brandão T, Brandão S, Prata AP, Silva R, Abreu W, Riklikienė O, Jarasiunaite-Fedosejeva G, González-Mesa E, İsbir GG, Inci F, Akik BK, Uriko K, Thomson G. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38451712
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study targets women who had a self-defined traumatic childbirth experience to (a) explore the differences between sociodemographic-, obstetric-, and trauma-related variables in relation to the rumination style; (b) determine differences between intrusive and deliberate rumination in relation to posttraumatic growth (PTG) dimensions, and (c) test whether intrusive rumination is associated with deliberate rumination, which in turn is associated with PTG dimensions.
Language: en