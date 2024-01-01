Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the posttraumatic growth (PTG) experiences of North Korean adolescent refugees. The qualitative context of PTG experiences and influencing factors was explored based on the experiences vividly described by North Korean adolescent refugees.



METHOD: I recruited participants for a qualitative case study, targeting "high-growth type" and "low-growth type" adolescents classified through latent profile analysis. A 1:1 in-depth interview was conducted with five high-growth and four low-growth adolescents who agreed to participate in the study.



RESULTS: Their PTG appeared to coexist with posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms such as anxiety and depression. In addition, the PTG of North Korean refugee adolescents was particularly remarkable in the areas of "personal strength" and "relating to others." The influencing factors of PTG were described in the qualitative contexts of "constructive rumination process," "self-disclosure," "peer network from both South and North Korea," and "role of significant others." CONCLUSIONS: This study confirmed that North Korean adolescent refugees actively strive for growth after trauma. In order to lead their PTG better, specific interventions are required for intentional rumination process, human support resources, and self-opening that affect PTG. This study has academic value in that it compares and verifies the factors affecting PTG by interviewing high- and low-growth adolescents. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

