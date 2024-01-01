Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study examined group differences in peritraumatic tonic immobility (TI) and posttraumatic symptoms among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) females and their straight, cisgender counterparts.



METHOD: Adult female sexual assault (SA) survivors (N = 86; 41.9% LGBTQ+) completed a questionnaire battery assessing demographics, TI experience, posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms, dissociative symptoms, and posttraumatic cognitions. Chi-square analyses, analyses of variance, and hierarchical linear regressions were used to characterize the associations among these variables.



RESULTS: Individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ endorsed higher rates and severity of TI as well as greater posttraumatic stress symptoms compared to their straight, cisgender counterparts. Both LGBTQ+ status and TI experience predicted greater posttraumatic stress symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that LGBTQ+ individuals who endorse TI during SA experience greater posttraumatic symptoms than their non-LGBTQ+ and non-TI counterparts. These findings have important implications for future research and treatment of female SA survivors.

