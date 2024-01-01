Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) are a serious public health problem in the United States and of particular concern among active-duty service members and veterans. Research indicates hyperarousal, through its relevance across other disorder constructs and correlations with risk factors, may confer suicide risk in this population. Investigation of hyperarousal's connection with STBs and risk factors relevant to military mental health may be illuminating.



METHOD: A network analysis was conducted to examine whether hyperarousal transdiagnostically linked STBs with psychopathology symptoms and relevant correlates (i.e., alcohol use disorder symptoms, substance abuse, insomnia, and cognitive anxiety sensitivity [AS]) in a sample of active-duty service members and veterans (N = 1,050).



RESULTS: Hyperarousal shared direct associations with suicidal ideation, suicidal intent, and lifetime history of suicide attempts when examined in independence. It indirectly correlated with STBs via cognitive AS and insomnia when psychopathology symptoms and relevant correlates were included in the network. The network structure did not differ between active-duty personnel and veterans.



CONCLUSIONS: Hyperarousal examined in independence may appear to directly correlate with STBs but this relationship may be better accounted for by cognitive AS and insomnia. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

