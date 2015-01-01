Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the effect of switching from an oral antipsychotic to a long-acting injectable (LAI) antipsychotic on aggression, in terms of the changes of verbal and physical aggression, interventions required, self-injurious behavior, use of seclusion or restraint, antipsychotic medication refusal, and use of antipsychotics as needed (PRN).



METHODS: This was a retrospective chart review at a long-term state forensic psychiatric facility. Patients treated with an oral antipsychotic for at least 6 months and then switched to a LAI antipsychotic for an additional 6 months during an 80-month period were included.



RESULTS: Out of 70 patients evaluated, 18 were the study subjects. The median age of the cohort was 38 years with a majority being male. Of the seven patients who had an incident of aggression, two had an increase in aggressive incidents following the switch, three had a decrease, and two had no change. Thirty-six interventions occurred while patients were on an oral antipsychotic, which decreased by 30.6% to 25 interventions after the switch. Three patients had an incident of self-injurious behavior, and 6 patients required restraints/seclusions. Of the eight patients who had retrievable medication refusal and antipsychotic PRN use information, five had a decrease in antipsychotic medication refusals and five had an increase in PRN antipsychotic use after the switch.



CONCLUSION: The switch from an oral antipsychotic to a LAI antipsychotic did not appear to significantly increase or decrease incidents of aggression or self-injurious behavior, but seemed to decrease the number of restraints/seclusions required.

