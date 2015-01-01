|
Van As AB, Brown R. S. Afr. J. Surg. 2023; 61(4): 7-10.
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Surgeons of South Africa)
38450689
The most famous of all the Egyptian pharaohs was Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut, who died aged 18 in January 1343 BC. King Tut is famous because his tomb was left in almost perfect condition and contained wonderful treasures upon its discovery. The tomb permitted discovering the world of ancient Egypt. However, the cause of King Tut's death remains wrapped in a mystery.
Language: en