Journal Article

Citation

Van As AB, Brown R. S. Afr. J. Surg. 2023; 61(4): 7-10.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Association of Surgeons of South Africa)

DOI

10.36303/SAJS.4183

PMID

38450689

Abstract

The most famous of all the Egyptian pharaohs was Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut, who died aged 18 in January 1343 BC. King Tut is famous because his tomb was left in almost perfect condition and contained wonderful treasures upon its discovery. The tomb permitted discovering the world of ancient Egypt. However, the cause of King Tut's death remains wrapped in a mystery.

We critically review the circumstantial findings in the tomb together with the various international examinations that were performed on the corpse of King Tut over the last 100 years. They include post-mortems, radiographic examination, CT-scanning, and DNA testing, and propose a hypothesis as to the cause of his death.

http://www.scielo.org.za/pdf/sajsurg/v61n4/03.pdf


Language: en
